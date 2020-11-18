Sicamous bridge project will obstruct travel on the Eagle River

It is unlikely there will be many hardy late-fall paddlers affected but a new phase of the Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge project will be obstructing the Eagle River beginning next week.
According to a notice posted by the District of Sicamous, in-stream work on the replacement of the aging bridge will obstruct the river beginning on Nov. 30. The closure is expected to continue until Feb. 23 2021.
For those who miss the advance warning, notices will be posted upstream and downstream of the closed area.
No portaging through the site will be accommodated during construction.
