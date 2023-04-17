Sicamous bylaw enforcement sees standard new year numbers

27 new files created, staff expects numbers will increase leading up to summer

Sicamous bylaw enforcement officers saw a slow and steady start to 2023, with low numbers of calls consistent with the usual numbers for the first months of a new year. (Rebecca Willson/Eagle Valley News)

As the new year began, the need for bylaw enforcement in Sicamous was relatively low.

Development services staff presented council members with a report detailing the complaints and calls bylaw officers responded to between January and March 2023.

There were six existing files in the bylaw enforcement system, and so far this year 27 new files have been created. Seven files were closed in this time and five tickets issued.

Staff said this was normal for this time of year, and as summer approaches, there will likely be more bylaw complaints coming in.

Staff also said there were 22 web submissions, and over 100 submissions categorized as contacts, questions or clarifications. Twenty-nine complaints did not require a file, said staff.

Of the tickets issued, four were for traffic and one was for animal control, each amounting to $100.

Last year, tickets collected had a total value of $27,733.50. So far this year, $100 has been collected in ticket payments.

A majority of the new files opened this year are in correspondence, meaning there is no decided outcome yet for the bylaw issue.

Staff also showed that bylaw officers underwent training this year and have submitted a traffic control bylaw review and a wharf regulation bylaw review, and have reviewed the wharf’s existing contract with its contractor.

READ MORE: Sicamous parks with children’s play areas remain in proposed bylaw prohibiting drug use

READ MORE: Sicamous store makes its Main Street debut

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BylawsSicamous