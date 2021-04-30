Sicamous bylaw update to help address unsightly properties, rodent infestation

District of Sicamous staff are working on a Good Neighbour Policy to help address unsightly premises, noise, nuisance properties and rodent infestations. Last year, residents in the community raised concerns about an escalating rat population. (File photo)

To help maintain the momentum around community beautification, the District of Sicamous will be replacing its Unsightly Premises Bylaw.

Sicamous council has given district staff the green light to prepare a Good Neighbour Bylaw. This would replace the Unsightly Premises Bylaw drafted in 1997 with what is intended to be a more comprehensive document that would provide updated standards for property maintenance, and assist the district with mitigating nuisance properties, noise, and issues around rodent infestations.

Sicamous corporate officer Jennifer Bruns explained staff will also be looking at associated fines, assuring they are in line with those of similar bylaws in neighbouring communities. She said voluntary compliance and education are a priority when it comes to bylaw enforcement, but when education isn’t working, the new bylaw will provide other steps that can be taken.

Bruns said the bylaw will also look to include language that would allow properties to be declared as nuisance properties.

While the district also has a noise bylaw, Bruns said staff will be looking at maybe expanding on it or tightening up the language and incorporating it in the Good Neighbour Bylaw. The new bylaw may also include language that allows bylaw enforcement to address properties with an accumulation of rodent attractants.

