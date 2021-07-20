The wildfire near Sicamous on July 20, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Sicamous care home proactively evacuated due to Wiseman Creek wildfire

Around 1,000 Sicamous residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes

Interior Health is proactively evacuating a Sicamous care home due to the Wiseman Creek wildfire.

Residents of Eagle Valley Manor, which is currently on evacuation alert, are headed to neighbouring communities alongside support staff.

“We are working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and residents,” stated Interior Health in a news release.

Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s evacuated location can call 1-877-422-2001.

The Sicamous Health Centre has also been evacuated and will remain closed until further notice and the COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned in Sicamous has been cancelled.

The Wiseman Creek wildfire is around 60 hectares in size and has forced about 1,000 residents of Sicamous to evacuate their homes.

