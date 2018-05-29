Sicamous celebrates business excellence

The winners were selected from the list of nominees put forth by chamber of commerce members

The Happy Corkers Wine and Gifts employee Emily Watson and owner Victoria Cameron’s mother Sandee accept the service excellence award from presenter Sam Dunnett at the Sicamous business excellence awards on May 25. (Photo contributed)

The best in Sicamous business were celebrated at the chamber of commerce’s Business Excellence Awards on Friday, May 25. The winners were selected from the list of nominees put forth by chamber of commerce members. The nominees in each category were reviewed to ensure they met the criteria and the nominee in each category with the most votes was declared the winner. Along with the number of votes,the chamber also received some input as to why these businesses were nominated and should be considered for an award.

Bulldog Boat Rentals, owned by Mark and Shelley Blight, took the new business of the year award.

“Their unique rental business located at the new Old Town Bay Marina dock offers motorized and non-motorized rentals for both the lake and the river. They provide transportation making it possible for paddle boarders to meander down the Eagle River and back to Old Town Bay Marina,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sheila Devost.

Another business specializing in watercraft, Waterway Houseboats, won the tourism booster award. Devost mentioned Waterway’s May long weekend concert as a major boost for tourism with a direct impact on boat rentals and accommodation.

The Happy Corkers Wine and Gifts, located on Main Street were recognized for their customer service with the Service Excellence Award.

Voters took notice of the upgrades to their Old Town Bay facility, so Twin Anchors Houseboats and the Old Town Bay Marina were given the Curb Appeal Award.

“The views are spectacular, the entrance is welcoming and if you happen to drive down Highway One on your way into Sicamous at night, the glow from the marina is alluring,” Devost said.

Moose Mulligans Public Eatery won the Open for Business Award.

Overall Business of the Year Award went to Askew’s foods.

“Askew’s tries to cater to our locals, who are very important, but we also look forward to serving the winter and summer tourists,” said Askew’s Sicamous store manager Ron Daniel.

Daniel said the grocery store has a great core team bolstered by summer staff, many of them students getting their first work experience. Daniel added that some of the students first work for Askew’s when they are in Grade 10 and continue on to their summer breaks from university.

Daniel added that the business community in Sicamous is aided by an excellent district council that supports local business.

“They have a vision that carries right through for business, they give the message that the town is open for business,” he said.

