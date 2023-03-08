Sicamous, Chase, CSRD to benefit from $1 billion provincial grant fund

Shuswap communities will benefit from a one-time boost in funding from the province, going to local governments to help with community needs.

The Growing Communities fund was announced by Premier David Eby on Feb. 10, 2023 and promised a cut of the $1 billion in funding to 188 different municipalities and districts.

On March 3, the distribution amounts were announced.

The District of Sicamous is receiving $1.7 million. Chief administrative officer Kelly Bennett said the district was not aware of the funding until recently, and she and her team will review current priorities to determine the best use of the additional funds for the year.

Chase is receiving over $1.5 million, and the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District will get $3.8 million.

Grant funding was distributed using a funding formula that takes into account BC Statistics data on population size and per-capita growth between 2016 and 2021, starting with an initial $500,000 amount and adjusting based on population need, reads a provincial media release.

Funding will be disbursed by the end of March 2023.

Municipalities and regional districts will be expected to include a report on the use of the funds in their annual audited statements.

“I know that our local governments are working hard to keep up with the growing demands of their communities. Through cross-government co-operation, we can address the unique needs in each community to ensure they can thrive into the future,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs, in the release.

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictShuswapSicamous