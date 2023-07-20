Sicamous committee peruses infill plans to tackle housing crisis

‘We want to encourage a lot more of this kind of development’

The preferred plan out of three options the owners of 710 Conn St. in Sicamous brought to the planning and development committee for consideration about adding a secondary dwelling. (District of Sicamous image)

A new option to have more dwellings built on properties in certain zones has some Sicamous property owners exploring possibilities.

At the July 19 Planning and Development Committee meeting, a proposal to add infill to a property on Conn Street was discussed, with several options for adding a residential dwelling on the table.

The owners of 710 Conn St. brought forward three plans to add a dwelling beside their house and wanted feedback from the committee on which lot shape, determined by variances, would work best for the neighbourhood.

There is room on the property to build a decent-sized home, agreed committee members, and the first option with the proposed structure pushed to the back of the lot, leaving more room for parking in front was preferred.

Lots in this area are now allowed to have up to four different units on them, with no rezoning required unless the owners want to create a smaller rectangular lot, district staff confirmed. This is why the proposed plans have “odd” shapes, as variances would accommodate the extra space around the structure without having to completely rezone.

Coun. Ian Baillie warned the property owners to keep possible off-street parking issues and winter snow removal needs in mind, as well as what the frontage looks like and neighbours’ concerns. He said the key will be getting neighbours’ support and that parking is an issue the committee has seen derail development plans before.

Attaining variance permits will be faster than going through the rezoning process, but council still has to agree with the plans and vote in agreement, Baillie said.

“Council is pro-housing development,” he emphasized. “In my perspective, it’s just down to the details – we want to encourage a lot more of this kind of development.”

