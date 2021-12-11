The District of Sicamous and Shuswap Emergency Program will be using the Red Barn Arts Centre to host a community meeting on the topic of post-wildfire landslide risks in the Two Mile area on Dec. 13, 2021 at 6 p.m. (File photo)

Sicamous community meeting to address post-wildfire landslide risks in Two Mile area

Meeting scheduled for Monday Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

A meeting to discuss landslide risks is being held at Sicamous’ Red Barn Arts Centre on Monday, Dec. 13.

At 6 p.m. on that date, the District of Sicamous and Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) will be using the space to host a community meeting on the topic of post-wildfire landslide risks in the Two Mile area.

In-person attendance is limited to 50 people and priority will be given to Two Mile residents. The meeting will also be live-streamed and recorded on Zoom; audience members in-person and online will have a chance to get their questions answered.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and masks are required to attend.

