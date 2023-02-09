Sicamous council and police concerned over lack of legislation in drug decriminalization

Decriminalized drugs pose a concern in Sicamous and other municipalities as the new policy doesn’t come with legislation regarding drug use in public places. (Black Press file photo)

Since B.C. decriminalized the possession of small amounts of illegal drugs, Sicamous has joined other municipalities in questioning the specifics of the move and sounding an alarm about the implications.

At its Feb. 8 Committee of the Whole meeting, Sicamous council heard from Sgt. Murray McNeil, who voiced his concerns about decriminalization in the district and what could be done to mitigate risk.

As of Jan 31, and for a three-year period, it is not illegal for a person to be in possession of 2.5 grams of certain illegal drugs in B.C. According to the province, this change in policy was designed to reduce stigma surrounding drug use, with the goal of reducing the shame users feel, causing them to use drugs when they’re alone.

Provincial coroners services statistics show people who die from overdose are likely using alone in their homes with no one to help them, McNeil said.

The problem for the sergeant is the policy doesn’t come with legislation regulating drug use in public.

The legislation used to give police the right to go into public areas like parks, beaches and playgrounds and issue fines for drug use, as well as move people out of the public area, said McNeil.

“Without that, we’re faced with a report of someone using these substances, say, shooting heroin on a bench in Sicamous Beach Park, we can’t make it enforcement. We can go up and talk to that person and we’re supposed to give them a card given to us by the province which sets that person up with all these 1-800 numbers to contact, to reach services like detox or mental health. So we’d be in a position where we could see any of these drugs, but we’re not in a position to tell that person to even move along, and certainly not arrest them.”

There are restrictions in the policy against using or possessing drugs on school property, coast guard facilities and airports, but McNeil said that’s about it, and it doesn’t say anything about public parks that aren’t designated school property.

McNeil mentioned Campbell River’s approach, which was to amend its public nuisance bylaw to include illicit drug use, setting a $200 fine for anyone using drugs on public property. Council was interested in amending or adopting a bylaw for Sicamous similar to this, to mitigate the risks of public drug use like discarded paraphernalia and overdoses. Sicamous could introduce a bylaw and it would be overseen by bylaw and police officers, McNeil confirmed, and development services manager Scott Beeching said it would take two council meetings to enact without public consultation.

Sicamous doesn’t have a specific public nuisance bylaw like Campbell River, so more research will need to be done to enact or amend a bylaw, said Sarah Kyllo, deputy corporate officer.

Council voiced concern as well over parks staff needing to clean up needles, deal with more sharps disposal units and get trained using Naloxone kits for overdoses.

Council and McNeil compared the cannabis decriminalization regulations that came about in 2018 and shock was voiced by many that more restrictions weren’t put into this policy.

Coun. Ian Baillie expressed surprise that there weren’t more “guard rails” put in place and said it was irresponsible.

“Someone addicted to these drugs doesn’t have the right to share that with younger, more vulnerable people in the community,” said Baillie. “We have to balance the needs of that community with balance for everybody else.”

“Ultimately it comes down to, we’re the police, we enforce the laws, we don’t pass the laws, so that’s where it’s at,” said McNeil.

Mayor Colleen Anderson was urged to alert the Columbia Shuswap Regional District about the potential risks of decriminalization. She said all municipalities are just learning and dealing with the change and the district will make sure to share what works for it and what council decides to do.

“We know this could be a code red, so we’re going to move on it, we’re not going to wait for other municipalities,” said Anderson. “We’ll do what’s best for Sicamous.”

