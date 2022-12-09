Sicamous council appoints board and committee reps

Some appointments changed at Nov. 30 meeting due to scheduling conflicts

Sicamous council, from left: Couns. Bob Evans, Siobhan Rich, Malcolm Makayev, Mayor Colleen Anderson, Couns. Gord Bushell, Pam Beech and Ian Baillie. (District of Sicamous photo)

District of Sicamous councillors elected who will be serving on what boards.

It was noted at the Nov. 30 council meeting that some prior appointments were not going to work due to schedule conflicts, so new arrangements were made.

Acting mayor in 2022/23 will be Coun. Gord Bushell instead of Coun. Malcolm Makayev, who was originally appointed.

Mayor Colleen Anderson will Sicamous’ director on the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District board, with Coun. Bushell as the alternate.

Coun. Bushell was appointed to the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail Governance Advisory Committee, with Coun. Coun. Ian Baillie as the alternate.

Coun. Bob Evans is the Sicamous representative for the Okanagan Regional Library board, with Coun. Siobahn Rich as alternate.

Coun. Pam Beech will be Sicamous’ representative on the Shuswap Watershed Council.

Baillie will represent the Tourism Advisory Committee for the District of Sicamous Development Corporation.

Rich is the representative for the Shuswap Community Foundation Adjudication Committee for the District’s Community Service Grant in Aid program.

Bianca Colonna was officially appointed as the chief financial officer (CFO) for the district, and the mayor, acting mayor, chief administrative officer and CFO were all appointed as signing officers.

