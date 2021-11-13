Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous will be home to a Buddy Bench thanks to a $2,000 donation from district council approved on Nov. 10, 2021. (File photo)

Sicamous council approves $2,000 donation for Buddy Bench at Parkview Elementary

Parent Advisory Council president Siobahn Rich said the bench is an important project

Sicamous’ elementary school is one step closer to having a Buddy Bench.

At its Nov. 10 meeting, District of Sicamous council unanimously approved a motion to donate $2,000 to Parkview Elementary’s Parent Advisory Council (PAC) for the installation of the bench.

The PAC’s president, Siobahn Rich, wrote in a letter to council that the Buddy Bench is a very important project for the school.

“…it will give all kids a safe space to be and help them be included,” she wrote. “Not only will it help the kids who are left out but it will also bring awareness to other children to include everyone.”

The Buddy Bench Project began after the sudden passing of beloved certified education assistant Anita Pieper in 2018. Pieper’s family wanted to honour her memory in a special way, which is why they chose Buddy Benches. This is how a Buddy Bench works:

  • If you are looking for someone to play with or a friend, please sit on the Buddy Bench;
  • If you see someone sitting on the bench, talk to them and invite them to play;
  • If you are sitting on the bench and someone invites you to play, say “yes.”

Coun. Bob Evans said Buddy Benches are a good thing and they help kids who are feeling alone. Mayor Terry Rysz said he talked to the district’s chief financial officer and confirmed there was money available to donate to the PAC.

