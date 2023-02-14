District of Sicamous council approved a business licensing bylaw amendment regulating short-term rentals at its Feb. 8, 2023 meeting. (Black Press file photo)

Sicamous council approves business bylaw amendment regulating short-term rentals

List of requirements and $265 application fee finalized

Bylaws are now in place requiring owners of short-term rentals in Sicamous to follow stricter guidelines.

Last month, the District of Sicamous’ Planning and Development Committee outlined the proposed amendments to Bylaw 1027 for short-term rental owners applying for business licences. These include fire safety plans, off-street parking provisions, booking platform lists and the availability of a ‘local responsible person’ who can quickly respond to emergencies. Short-term rentals must also remit taxes to the province.

At council’s Jan. 25 meeting, development manager Scott Beeching presented the set price for applying for business licenses for short-term rentals and bed and breakfasts, which is $265.

At its Feb. 8 meeting, council voted to adopt the amended bylaw and a related licensing fees bylaw.

District of Sicamous council approved a business licensing bylaw amendment regulating short-term rentals at its Feb. 8, 2023 meeting. (Black Press file photo)
