A development permit for a proposed Dairy Queen and accompanying businesses was approved by District of Sicamous council at its Dec. 8, 2021 meeting.

Sicamous council approves development permit for Dairy Queen

The building will be located at 907 Trans Canada Frontage Rd.

A development permit for a Dairy Queen parallel to Highway 1 in Sicamous has been approved.

District of Sicamous council approved the permit, as well as an accompanying development variance permit, at its Dec. 8 meeting.

According to a district staff report, the Dairy Queen will be located at 907 Trans Canada Frontage Rd. The property was formerly the adjacent properties of 901 and 907 Trans Canada Frontage Roads; the lots have since been consolidated.

The developer is also planning to build a convenience and liquor store on the property, as well as staff accommodations on the building’s top floor.

The permit area is zoned C2, Highway Tourist Commercial. The developer will have to adhere to the district’s landscaping and architectural rules for the property’s aesthetics.

