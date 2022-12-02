Sicamous council approves temporary RV campsite at Paradise Motel

A proposed plan for the layout of the Paradise Motel lot upgrades at 517 Main St., including the temporary RV campground site approved by Sicamous council Nov. 30 2022. (District of Sicamous image)

RV camping will be allowed for up to three years at the Paradise Motel.

At the Nov. 30 Sicamous council meeting, Rob Couch presented a proposal on behalf of Paradise Motel owner Rakesh Mohan to allow a temporary use permit (TUP) for the property at 517 Main St. The permit would support an RV camping lot on the corner of the property off of Paradise Ave., with a new entry off the same road.

A TUP can be issued for up to three years and can be renewed once for a time period no longer than three years.

The TUP application was made in conjunction with the property owners’ efforts to revitalize, with a 10-year plan in place to invest in the landscaping and upgrading of the motel. The plan involves turning the motel into a bigger hotel, moving the existing pool into a possible indoor swim centre, and possibly adding a gym into a mixed-use space in a building on the property.

The RV sites will be separated and screened in with plants and fencing, and separated from the neighbouring properties as well.

Staff noted the water service on the property needs a professional review, but had no other concerns with the application.

Decommission of the property once the permit time limit is up will involve complete removal of all services and water and hydro lines, as well as removal of any structure or vegetation used to separate the campsites.

If complaints are made about noise, campfire smoke or anything else, the site will fall under bylaw jurisdiction for investigation and resolving of any issues. Following that, a business licence review will be done and council can decide if the agreement is working out.

Council and the public voiced their support for the project, mentioning the need for downtown revitalization and that it’s often necessary to grant temporary use permits to get a proposal from point A to point B. The property owners were also recognized for renovating the buildings they own, maintaining the motel and property and renting the house as a long-term rental in the community.

