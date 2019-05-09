Sicamous council approves two cannabis stores

A concept drawing showing the exterior plan for a cannabis store on Main Street in Sicamous which a local man and his business partners plan to set up pending provincial government and District of Sicamous approval. (Photo contributed)

Plans for a pair of cannabis retailers in downtown Sicamous passed muster with the district’s council at their May 8 meeting.

Referrals from the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch and development permits for the cannabis stores, one of which is proposed for Finlayson Street and the other for Main Street, were discussed at the meeting.

The owners of neighbouring properties within 50 metres of the proposed stores were notified of the applications and invited to respond in writing or as part of the public hearing at the council meeting.

The Finlayson Street store, proposed by High Mountain Cannabis Inc. owned by Loran Radchenko, drew three critical letters from the owners of nearby properties, two of which came in just hours before the public hearing. The proposed location for the store is in a mixed commercial-residential strata and the letter-writers expressed concern about the store’s effects on their property value and on the Hub church and youth centre across the street.

As Coun. Bob Evans is an employee of the Hub, he excused himself from the discussion.

One of the letters was from the owners of the other commercial unit in the strata. They expressed concerns that it will be difficult to attract and maintain tenants and that customers for the cannabis store will use the other commercial space’s parking. The letter also states it is inappropriate to have a cannabis store in a residential strata where children live.

No one in attendance at the meeting voiced concerns about the development in person.

Radchenko pledged a high degree of security and social responsibility when addressing council about the proposed store. He said the store he is attempting to open will be a safe, welcoming and educational environment for people to purchase government-approved cannabis products. He said with proper procedures in place he believes the store can coexist with the rest of the community.

Radchenko said all security regulations will be followed and a good neighbour policy will be put in place to ensure customers are respectful to neighbouring businesses and residences.

Radchenko also said he is willing to shut the store down from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. as information is gathered about how the Hub is influencing foot traffic in the area. He also stated that when the Hub has events going on, the store could increase staffing to ensure regulations are being followed both in the store and outside in the parking area.

The application for the other proposed cannabis store, which plans to open on Main Street under the name Sicamous Trading Company, was supported with no letters of opposition from the public and a development permit was issued for alterations to the space. The applicants did not attend the meeting.

With council’s approval, it is now up to the LCRB to provide final approval for the two cannabis retail store applications.

