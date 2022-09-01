Sicamous council asked to embrace wildlife conflict resolution program

Resident Jennifer Taylor requested more education for the public on human/wildlife conflicts

A Sicamous woman is encouraging the district to get involved with a wildlife conflict resolution program.

Jennifer Taylor made a presentation to council at its Aug. 24 meeting and suggested an electric fencing workshop could be part of such a program. Taylor, who said she is also an avid trail walker, told council she has had numerous encounters with wildlife.

“From close encounters with moose and beavers along the Red Deer River to black bears in my neighbour’s yard and local trails,” she said.

Taylor added that WildSafe BC is willing to get involved with facilitating workshops and education programs.

“The district would need to provide a venue such as the rec arena and possible funding for the program depending on which program and information are requested,” added Taylor. “I would like to see more emphasis put on educating our population on avoiding wildlife conflicts.”

Taylor said she recently contacted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) about a lack of wildlife warning signs on trails around the Sicamous Creek Falls area.

“There is not a single sign advising safe wildlife practices, nor are there signs on the garbage receptacles advising that they must be properly closed.”

Taylor added the CSRD assured her more signage will be posted. She also pointed out wildlife has become habituated to humans.

“Wildlife has figured out that where there are people there will be food.”

Council was in favour of taking action to reduce wildlife conflict.

“It’s about education,” said Coun. Colleen Anderson. “We live in an area where we need to be thinking about it all the time.”

Council will look further at Taylor’s presentation and make a decision at a future meeting.

