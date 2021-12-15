Sicamous council decides bylaw officer will also be animal control officer

Two dog attacks were reported by Sicamous’ bylaw officer in the month of November, 2021. (File photo)

Sicamous’ bylaw officer is now also its animal control officer.

District council approved the change at its Nov. 24 meeting.

The bylaw officer already dealt with animal control issues; the new designation gives the officer the authority provided within B.C.’s Community Charter.

In a bylaw enforcement summary submitted to council at its Dec. 8 meeting, bylaw enforcement officer John Moore reported two dog attacks in the month of November. One took place on Nov. 10, the other on Nov. 17.

In October, Moore reported one dog attack. Before that, the last dog complaint that was not related to barking or loose dogs was in April. On the 5th of that month, a “dog complaint — dangerous animals” was investigated with RCMP cooperation. However, the file on that incident has since been closed.

The district is currently working on its new animal control bylaw which was given first reading at an Oct. 13 council meeting.

