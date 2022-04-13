Sicamous council dives back into proposed short-term rentals bylaw

The District of Sicamous expects to adopt new zoning in June 2022 to regulate short-term rentals. (File photo)

A survey suggests Sicamous residents are largely in favour of regulating short-term rentals in the community, though questions and concerns persist around the bylaw proposed to do this.

The month-long survey from July 2021 was among the information included on the agenda for the April 6 special meeting of council, during which the mayor and councillors conducted a one-hour, 40-minute review of the district’s proposed Zoning Bylaw No. 1000 regulating short-term rentals.

The survey, conducted before the bylaw was introduced to the public, had 173 respondents, 83 per cent of whom were property owners. Forty-nine per cent of respondents said they lived in a neighbourhood with a short-term rental, while 41 per cent said they’d stayed in one as a guest. The majority of respondents were agreeable to points such as: there needs to be a local contact who is accessible 24/7 should concerns arise while the owner/operator is away; owners/operators should be required to agree to a ‘good neighbour code of conduct;’ and the number of guests/rooms rented at a short-term rental be limited. Respondents were split almost evenly around the suggestion there be a limit to the number of nights in a year a short-term rental can be rented.

At its March 9 meeting, Sicamous council received an update from district staff about the bylaw, as well as a request for input/direction on such things as in which zones short-term rentals should be permitted.

At council’s April 6 meeting, district development services manager Scott Beeching asked for feedback from council on a number of specifics in the bylaw, including where in the community (zoning) short-term rentals should and should not be permitted. While council offered some suggestions around zoning and other details, it also had a number of questions.

Coun. Malcolm Makeyev suggested that instead of zones determining where short-term rentals can be, the district rely on neighbours’ approval or disapproval, letting the public “regulate themselves.” Coun. Colleen Anderson was opposed to placing the onus on neighbours, and to allowing short-term rentals everywhere.

“People move into the community to raise a family,” said Anderson “Not knowing your neighbour – every week you’ve got a new neighbour…

“Part of the reason we’re going in this direction is Sicamous needs housing. If every free house is Airbnb, we’re never going to grow our community… I think condos are a fine place for short-term rentals. However, residential areas, I think you need to be really careful with.”

Coun. Ryan Airey also wasn’t supportive of making short-term rental operators responsible for canvassing their neighbours for support. And though he’d like to see “a pretty substantial reduction of Airbnbs in residential areas,” Airey recognized there are people who have been using parts of their home as a short-term rental who have been good neighbours and who “really depend on that income for their livelihood as a resident here in Sicamous.”

“It’s pretty hard to write bylaws that take into account all those nuances,” said Airey. “I’d like to apologize to anybody who feels targeted in that process.”

Airey and other councillors suggested the bylaw is aimed more at addressing complaints around noise and partying at short-term rentals.

Despite concerns raised and tweaks suggested, overall, council was supportive of the proposed bylaw. There was also support for a transition period before its implementation. Makeyev suggested a year.

“Some people might be counting on this revenue to meet their mortgage and might have to make some financial decisions that take more than six months to accomplish,” said Makeyev.

After their discussion, council received some feedback from members of the public who attended the meeting. One person shared their concerns about having to rezone their local short-term rentals, stressing such operations not only bring business to the community, but have spurred the creation of new businesses.

