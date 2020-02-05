Sicamous council open to more competitive auto insurance market

Rising ICBC rates a concern, particularly for young drivers

The District of Sicamous is keen to curtail rising ICBC rates by opening the market to private insurers.

At the 2019 UBCM convention, resolution was made requesting that UBCM work with the provincial government to open the basic auto insurance sector to the private sector. This was prompted by a 6.3 per cent insurance rate hike that went into effect on April 1, 2019, along with research from 2017 showing how even before the 2019 rate increase, British Columbians were paying an average of $1,680 a year for car insurance – more than $200 per year more than the next priciest province, Ontario.

Read More: Man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting to stand trial by judge alone

Read More: Hedge fire at Salmon Arm town homes deemed suspicious

“My question to council was what’s our next step?” responds Sicamous councillor Colleen Anderson.

Anderson said it is important to stay on top of the issues and being able to affording car insurance has become a challenge for some. Anderson said it is particularly difficult for youth who often rely on a vehicle to get to work.

“I suspect that our rates will continue to go up so they (ICBC) can pay down their debt or figure out why they’re so far in debt,” Anderson said.

Read More: Donations exceed expectations from Salmon Arm Bollywood Bang

Read More: Video chronicles rise of Salmon Arm’s giant treble clef

She said options need to be investigated, one of which is allowing private competition into the province’s insurance market.

Anderson said a request for an update on progress with the 2019 resolution will be going to UBCM.

“I think the conversation needs to be front and centre. We can’t let it be put on the back burner again; it needs to be addressed, it needs to be fixed.”

As the district’s elected officials seek more information on the future of car insurance in B.C., the district itself is spending more money on insuring their fleet of vehicles, having spent $29,352 in 2018 and $30,257 in 2019. $32,766 is budgeted for insurance in 2020.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
App for reporting poaching, trespassing gains steam in B.C. with 6,000 users

Just Posted

Sicamous council open to more competitive auto insurance market

Rising ICBC rates a concern, particularly for young drivers

Okanagan Shuswap to weather two snow storms this week

Systems are forecasted to bring 5-10 cm of snow each

Accused in suspected Salmon Arm-area home invasion will be kept apart in prison

Judge orders suspects to have no contact with each other or with complainants

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan and Similkameen

The South Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 15 cm today

Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions east of Salmon Arm

No estimated opening time, closure due to vehicle accident

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

App for reporting poaching, trespassing gains steam in B.C. with 6,000 users

More than 6,000 users have downloaded it since it was introduced in 2016

Pawsative Pups: Positive training, what is it?

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says

Insights West poll says B.C. residents concerned about economy, travel industry amid outbreak

Fentanyl found in meth prompts overdose alert in Penticton

This overdose alert is in effect until Feb. 11.

North Okanagan city sets aside $17 million for 30 projects this year

Learn more at open house Feb. 12

Vernon school district responds to coronavirus fears

Misinformation circulating on social media prompts reminder

B.C. family recounts escape after landslide strands them on Sasquatch Mountain

Christine Nielsen, her husband and two kids drove up only a couple of hours before the road washout

Flair Airlines touts unlimited travel pass for $700 as competition heats up

Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes, fees

Most Read