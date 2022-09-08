Sicamous council ponders selling portable stage to pursue pavilion at Beach Park

Funds budgeted for pavilion went to stage purchase in 2016

The pavilion at Memorial Park in Chase is home to different community events including summer’s Music on the Lake concert series. (Rick Koch photo)

Sicamous council discussed selling the district’s portable stage, purchased in part with funds saved for a pavilion at Beach Park, to put a pavilion at Beach Park.

The idea of putting a pavilion in the park resurfaced at council’s Aug. 24 meeting. With the new washrooms and concession at Beach Park, Coun. Gord Bushell asked what council thought about looking into grant opportunities for funding to add a pavilion.

“We know the event co-ordinator in Kelowna is always looking for an extra stage and maybe we might be able to sell our stage to them and have a pavilion…,” said Bushell, noting the stage can sometimes be a challenge for staff to move around.

District operations manager Darrell Symbaluk said staff can manage the stage, though, “it’s a lot of wear and tear and we’re having to maintain it… A building might be something worth looking at.”

The portable stage was purchased by the District of Sicamous in 2016 for $147,992 plus GST. It was partially funded with money budgeted for a pavilion. The district also received $75,000 for the stage from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Electoral Area E Rural Sicamous/Malakwa’s Economic Opportunity Fund.

Coun. Bob Evans spoke positively about the pavilion at Memorial Park in Chase and how he’d like to see one at Beach Park.

“And it would easily fit and not take that much room in our Beach Park,” said Evans.

Coun. Colleen Anderson also spoke in favour of a pavilion, noting the district’s portable stage and washroom car are still in great shape and could possibly be sold, with the revenue put towards the pavilion.

“I think we should make our Beach Park usable for just about every event,” said Anderson.

Coun. Malcolm Makayev supported looking into grant funding for a pavilion, but argued in favour of keeping the stage, explaining it could still be used at Finlayson Park or events elsewhere.

“I understand it’s hard for operations to put it up, put it down and maintain it, but I think it would be an asset worth keeping,” said Makayev.

Anderson noted one has to be properly certified to handle the stage, and “sending out our team to somewhere to put up this stage and take it down, I guess you have to weigh that out as well.”

Mayor Terry Rysz said the pavilion conversation has been brought up in council over the last eight to 10 years, and that he would be supportive of one going in Beach Park.

District administrator Kelly Bennett said staff would get some prices for the 2023 budget deliberations.

