Sicamous council pushes Paradise Motel RV sites forward

Council gives third reading to official community plan amendments

At its Aug. 24 meeting, council voted 4-3 in favour of third reading to amend the OCP and allow the temporary use permit designation. (File photo)

A close vote on Sicamous council will let the owners of the Paradise Motel allow RVs on their property.

The issue caused some discord at the July 13 meeting when council was asked to consider temporary use permits for the Town Centre, which are currently not allowed in the Official Community Plan (OCP).

At the Aug. 24 meeting, council voted 4-3 in favour of third reading to amend the OCP and allow the temporary use permit designation. At the same meeting there were no comments for or against during a public hearing, and no further discussion among council members.

The district had received a temporary use permit application to support a phased, comprehensive development plan at 517 Paradise Ave.

The owners of the motel said allowing RVs on their property would generate revenue for future development.

Currently, the OCP allows temporary use permits throughout most of the district, except for the Town Centre as well as rural and comprehensive land-use designations.

A report to council stated such permits can be issued for up to three years, and one renewal up to an additional three years.

“For example, a temporary use permit could be issued for June through August, with an option to renew for one year where the first year goes well,” the report said.

