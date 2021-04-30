Sicamous council supports development permit for food truck on district property

Applicant wants to add patio and playground to lot on Finlayson Street

A development permit application for 109 Finlayson St. proposes the addition of a patio and playground area for a food truck. (District of Sicamous image)

Sicamous council is onboard with a downtown property being developed to accommodate a food truck.

At its April 28 meeting, council supported applications for a development permit and a related variance for 109 Finlayson St. – property owned by the District of Sicamous.

According to a staff report to council, the applicant wishes to use the property for a food truck, and include a patio, fencing and a playground.

The applicant’s intent, according to staff, is to create a European bistro-type atmosphere with tables and umbrellas in an area enclosed by a wood railing. Proposed landscaping includes plantings between the patio and sidewalk and a playground area.

The property will be leased from the district.

The variance permit was to vary the setback at the front of the property from six metres to 2.4 metres to accommodate the patio.

It was noted at the district’s development and planning meeting, also on the 28th, that the applicant, Natalie Sorkilmo, hopes to have the food truck up and running for the May long weekend.

