Sicamous council supports rezoning for six-storey commercial/residential building on Highway 1

A preliminary drawing of what the proposed residential building might look like next to the Sicamous Best Western. (District of Sicamous image)

Sicamous council gave unanimous support to a zoning amendment to accommodate construction of a six-storey residential facility on the Best Western property along Highway 1.

The amendment involves changing the zoning of the property, located at 806 Trans-Canada Highway, from C2, Highway Tourist Commercial, to C2A, Highway Tourist Commercial Residential.

The applicant wishes to construct a six-storey building with visitor accommodation, multi-family residential, food and beverage service and retail sales.

The building would connect to the existing structure.

Development services manager Scott Beeching explained the District of Sicamous will have a housing agreement with the owner for 10 of the residential units.

Rezoning to allow for mixed use high-density residential is consistent with the district’s Official Community Plan, while the use is consistent with neighbouring uses and provides a commercial/residential transition, Beeching noted in a written report to council.

At its Feb. 23 meeting, council, prior to approving third reading, hosted a public hearing on the zoning change. The only question from the public came from Shane McKellar, who asked how the 10 units would be used.

“As much I love tourists, we need to focus on people who live here and places to live,” said McKellar.

Beeching said the 10 units would not subsidized by any government, but will be market units.

He explained, however, that the owner is working with BC Housing “and would have to enter into a housing agreement with the district where the district could influence who those 10 units would be available for.”

The zoning amendment will now be referred to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for approval before it can be given final approval by council.

Beeching noted the next step for the owner would be a development permit application.

