Silver Sands RV Resort is close to the CP railroad, and residents have asked District of Sicamous staff to look into stopping train whistles that sound multiple times a day. (Google image)

Silver Sands RV Resort is close to the CP railroad, and residents have asked District of Sicamous staff to look into stopping train whistles that sound multiple times a day. (Google image)

Sicamous council to look into silencing train whistles near RV resort

CP Rail could conduct $10k assessment and charge $500 annual insurance to replace whistles

A promised investigation into train whistles was music to Silver Sands RV Resort residents’ ears.

At the April 12 Sicamous council meeting, James Moon presented to council on behalf of the resort about the train whistles that blast many times during the day close to the resort.

Moon said he and his wife have been owners at the resort since 2010, and he has a background working at railways. An application to stop the whistling had been made about 15 years ago, said Moon. At that time, there was a requirement to add a gate to the railroad crossing closest to Silver Sands, which was expensive, and the application was dropped.

However, Moon said Transport Canada has since changed those rules.

After checking with Canadian Pacific Rail and Transport Canada, Moon confirmed the latter only requires that an automatic crossing is in place that meets its documented guidelines. If there is a gate, the railway is deemed safe enough for anti-whistling rules to be in place.

CP said its procedure is to conduct a one-time safety assessment and to charge annual insurance coverage, researched and estimated by Moon to be around $10,000 and $500 respectively.

“That is not something Transport Canada insisted on,” Moon said, adding he felt an end to the whistling would be a benefit to everybody within earshot and lots of taxpayers are affected.

Sicamous council raised concerns about who would foot the bill for the assessment and insurance. Mayor Colleen Anderson said it was individual property owners who pay, and the payments would be “a matter of tax.”

Coun. Siobhan Rich also noted a safety concern.

“Whistles do keep people safe, tourists go back and forth here that maybe don’t know about train safety,” she noted.

Moon agreed and said he wouldn’t want to undermine any aspect of necessary safety precautions.

Council promised Moon staff would look more closely at the charges and what is required to put a potential stop to the whistling. While it is unlikely any necessary payments would make it into this year’s budget, staff will report findings at the next council meeting.

READ MORE: CSRD on track to stop sounding of train whistles by Shuswap resort

READ MORE: Council to talk train whistle cessation

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CP RailSicamousTransportation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver police officer involved in Myles Gray’s death testifies to coroner’s inquest

Just Posted

Silver Sands RV Resort is close to the CP railroad, and residents have asked District of Sicamous staff to look into stopping train whistles that sound multiple times a day. (Google image)
Sicamous council to look into silencing train whistles near RV resort

On the night of Thursday, April 13, between 9 and 10:30 p.m., a person or persons drove a vehicle over the rainbow crosswalks on Hudson Avenue near the Salmon Arm Arts Centre, intentionally damaging it and spreading hatred. (Photo contributed)
‘What level of hate lives inside a human’s heart?’: Salmon Arm rainbow crosswalks targeted

Étoile Brown, Séamus, Theiadh and Aurealia Beaumont and Tove Brown enjoy the antics of Uncle Chris the Clown at the 2019 Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival. (File photo)
New organizers sought for Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival

Five Alarm Funk keeps a full house jumping at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm on Sunday night, April 16, part of their 20th anniversary tour. Members include Brent Mah and Michael Allen on saxophone, Thomas Towers on congas, Tayo Branston on drums and vocals, Tim Parent on bass, with Jimmy Baldwin and Scott Verbeek on electric guitar. Missing was Kent Marshall on trumpet. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Funk fest: Five Alarm Funk energizes joyful fans at Salmon Arm show

Pop-up banner image