Sicamous council to look into silencing train whistles near RV resort

A promised investigation into train whistles was music to Silver Sands RV Resort residents’ ears.

At the April 12 Sicamous council meeting, James Moon presented to council on behalf of the resort about the train whistles that blast many times during the day close to the resort.

Moon said he and his wife have been owners at the resort since 2010, and he has a background working at railways. An application to stop the whistling had been made about 15 years ago, said Moon. At that time, there was a requirement to add a gate to the railroad crossing closest to Silver Sands, which was expensive, and the application was dropped.

However, Moon said Transport Canada has since changed those rules.

After checking with Canadian Pacific Rail and Transport Canada, Moon confirmed the latter only requires that an automatic crossing is in place that meets its documented guidelines. If there is a gate, the railway is deemed safe enough for anti-whistling rules to be in place.

CP said its procedure is to conduct a one-time safety assessment and to charge annual insurance coverage, researched and estimated by Moon to be around $10,000 and $500 respectively.

“That is not something Transport Canada insisted on,” Moon said, adding he felt an end to the whistling would be a benefit to everybody within earshot and lots of taxpayers are affected.

Sicamous council raised concerns about who would foot the bill for the assessment and insurance. Mayor Colleen Anderson said it was individual property owners who pay, and the payments would be “a matter of tax.”

Coun. Siobhan Rich also noted a safety concern.

“Whistles do keep people safe, tourists go back and forth here that maybe don’t know about train safety,” she noted.

Moon agreed and said he wouldn’t want to undermine any aspect of necessary safety precautions.

Council promised Moon staff would look more closely at the charges and what is required to put a potential stop to the whistling. While it is unlikely any necessary payments would make it into this year’s budget, staff will report findings at the next council meeting.

