Sicamous council wages increased slightly, while expenses dropped in 2020

Total remuneration for all staff slightly less than the previous year

District of Sicamous staff received more than $2.1 million in wages in 2020, along with more than $51,000 in expenses.

Elected officials, meanwhile, received $102,200 in wages and $9528 in expenses.

Council salaries increased by $275 to $12,775, while Mayor Terry Rysz’s compensation went up by $550 to $25,550.

However, council’s expenses were substantially lower than 2019’s $54,454 total.

The information was released in the district’s 2020 Statement of Financial Information on June 1,1 and was on the agenda at council’s June 23 meeting.

The statement showed 13 employees at the district received compensation of $75,000 or more. The highest paid was Evan Parliament, Sicamous town manager, with a salary of $141,050.

The compensation for all employees came to $2,158,357, with $51,148 in expenses. The remuneration figures include payouts from prior year’s vacation.

The figures in 2020 were slightly lower than in 2019. The 2019 statement showed $2,217,979 in regular remuneration and expenses of $61,143.

Read more: Registration open for summer recreation programs in Sicamous

Read more: B.C. sledders seek Sicamous’ support to protect trails next winter

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilSicamous