Sicamous’ council withdrew their support for a proposed name change for the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre at their Feb. 17 meeting. (File Photo)

Sicamous council withdraws support for arena name change

Opposition from the public came swiftly after council resolved to support the name change on Jan. 30

Public opposition to a name change for the Sicamous and District Rec Centre was immediate. Sicamous’ council resolved to support the change in a letter to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at their Jan. 30 meeting; they reversed that decision at their Feb. 13 meeting. Changing the name to the March Memorial Arena is being proposed by the Sicamous and District Rec Centre society.

Those behind the renaming effort hope to honour Wayne and Lorraine March; Lorraine lost her battle with cancer in September 2018. The Marches were identified as possible arena namesakes because of their commitment to assisting the Rec Centre Society and the Sicamous Eagles hockey club. Lorraine also served other community roles including a term as mayor and editor of the Eagle Valley News.

Condemnation from members of the public, who feel it is improper to recognize the efforts of only two people when many others were involved in the arena’s successes, came so swiftly that the letter to the CSRD was never sent.

At their Feb. 13 meeting, council voted to retract the letter they resolved to send after hearing opposing views and learning more about the history of the arena.

“I’m reconsidering my position,” I want to remain neutral and leave it up to the ultimate authority of the regional district,” said Coun. Malcolm Makayev.

Coun. Colleen Anderson suggested there could possibly be a compromise such as placing a memorial plaque or dedicating the upstairs portion of the arena to the Marches.

Two letters opposing the name change were attached to the Feb. 13 council agenda provided information on the history of the effort to bring an arena to Sicamous which dates back to 1974. Each suggested honouring the Marches in some other way but wanted to preserve the current name as the letter writers feel it celebrates the many people who dedicated time to seeing the arena built.

Mary Laurila, who was involved in the planning and construction of the arena, voiced her concerns about the name change during the gallery’s opportunity to speak at the end of the council meeting.

“I believe that the name of the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre honours everyone that ever had any part from the beginning to now and to the future,” Laurila said.

Council voted unanimously to retract the letter. As they own the building, the CSRD will get final say on changing the name.

