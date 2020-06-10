The Sicamous Creek Falls Trail has reopened with some notable safety improvements. (CSRD Image)

Sicamous Creek Falls trail reopens with safety improvements

Trail had been closed after two men fell to their deaths in separate incidents in 2019

The Sicamous Creek Falls Trails, which were closed after two men fell to their deaths in separate incidents just weeks apart in 2019, have reopened to the public with significant safety upgrades.

Located on the east side of Mara Lake south of Sicamous, the trail system had been closed to hikers since July 2019. Improvements to the trail aimed at preventing another tragedy got underway in 2019 and were completed this year.

Read More: Body of man who fell on a trail in the Sicamous Creek area recovered

Read More: Update: School principal identified as man killed at Sicamous Creek Falls

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) community services team leader Ryan Nitchie said work on the trail was guided by recommendations from an independent risk assessor. With all the assessor’s recommendations completed, the trail is ready to reopen.

Upgrades to the trail include better signage that warns about the steep slopes and the boundaries of the rec site. Nitchie said the sign kiosk at the trailhead also no longer has a reference to a lookout over the falls, but instead makes it clear that it is a loop trail. Along with the signage, handrails have been added to the stairs down to the waterfall and safety barriers have been installed around steep slopes. Nitchie said improvised trails branching off the officially maintained ones were decommissioned to stop people from straying into dangerous areas.

Read More: Curtis Sagmoen to be sentenced for latest assault conviction

Read More: Salmon Arm council ponders where to put city’s next rainbow crosswalk

The safety improvements on the trail system were funded by the CSRD Electoral Area E parks budget with an additional contribution from Recreation Sites and Trails BC.

Nitchie said the CSRD is pleased to have the trails open again and asked that the public enjoy a hike while following social distancing recommendations.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief
Next story
15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

Just Posted

Save-On-Foods to start national food bank campaign

The company said 50 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products sold will be donated

Buffalo Sabres nominate Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar for NHL trophy

The 25-year-old is finding his niche in the league as a hard-checking forward

Sicamous Creek Falls trail reopens with safety improvements

Trail had been closed after two men fell to their deaths in separate incidents in 2019

Curtis Sagmoen to be sentenced for latest assault conviction

North Okanagan man was found guilty Feb. 11 of running over escort with an ATV

Black bear strolls into Vernon house

Conservation officers are searching for the bear, which entered a home in the Foothills area

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Budget airline Swoop suspends Kelowna service until fall

The WestJet subsidiary ran flights between Kelowna and Winnipeg three times a week last summer

Salmon Arm museum on hunt for spittoons, deer mount

Items to decorate walls of R.J. Haney and Heritage and Museum addition

‘Racism is real,’ says Vernon Black Lives Matter protester

Handful of demonstrators take to court steps in solidarity with BLM movement

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

Piano man lights up North Okanagan streets

Downtown Vernon instrument back on the 30th Avenue block

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward

Summerland Music Camp goes online

Camp for children includes ukulele lessons, art and urban dance

Most Read