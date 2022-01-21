Sicamous development corporation asks residents what businesses the community needs

Carly Procyshyn wants to see Sicamous become more of a year-round place to do business

The District of Sicamous Development Corporation’s Carly Procyshyn wants to see Sicamous become more of a year-round place to do business. (File photo)

The District of Sicamous Development Corporation (DOSDC) wants to know what residents’ vision for Sicamous’ economic future is.

Carly Procyshyn is the head of the DOSDC, and while the district is its biggest shareholder, she said the DOSDC’s operates independently. The recent “Renew in the Shu” tourism initiative was a partnership between DOSDC and the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society.

Now, Procyshyn is working on a three-year economic development plan for Sicamous and is seeking local business owners’ input on what kinds of future initiatives they want to see.

The DOSDC received a grant to create the economic development plan and hired management consulting firm MDB Insight to assist in its creation.

A major component in the plan’s creation is a resident survey, which can be found on the District of Sicamous’ website.

“We want to really engage and bring the community together to help establish what this plan is going to look like,” said Procyshyn. She’s excited for the economic development plan as she says it’ll really establish the DOSDC as its own private group working for the best interest of the business community.

“Our sole focus is business advocacy, growth and development,” said Procyshyn. “That’s why this engagement we’re doing is so important.”

Procyshyn said the DOSDC wants to know what Sicamous business owners think is missing from the community business wise and what existing industries could expand.

“What will it take to keep business doors open year round? That’s the ultimate goal of the development corporation,” said Procyshyn.

Sicamous