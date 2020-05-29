Sicamous district office reopening with new COVID-19 policies

The Sicamous municipal office will open to the public for the first time in months on June 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Things at the District of Sicamous office are taking a step closer to normal as the doors will be open to the public for the first time in months on June 1.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district office located at 446 Main Street has been closed since March 20. The office will be opening for the regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Although the hours will be the same, there are some changes to practices at the office aimed at limiting the spread of the virus. Access to the building will be one-way with visitors entering from the Main Street side and exiting from the doors that face Finlayson Street; district staff will have an alternate entrance in order to minimize traffic through the main doors.

Read More: Drunk man on dirt bike among May motor vehicle calls for Chase RCMP

Read More: Playgrounds to reopen across the Okanagan on June 1

The service counters in the lobby of the municipal building will have plexiglass barriers installed. To promote social distancing for those waiting for service, decals indicating two metre spacing will be placed on the floor and guides will be in place to show where they should line up.

Washrooms and hand sanitization stations will be available. The washrooms and any points that people touch frequently will be cleaned throughout the day.

Read More: Motor trike crashes into hole in Kelowna

Read More: $113K boost for North Okanagan charities on COVID-19 frontline

Council and committee meetings have remained open to the public throughout the pandemic but as the council chambers are small the district asked that only those who must attend meetings do so. In a press release the district promised that live streaming of meetings would be available in the coming months so they will be able to be viewed from anywhere.

As property taxes are being mailed out the district encouraged residents to us online services for paying taxes and claiming the homeowner grant. More information on paying remotely can be found on the district’s website or by contacting the finance department at 250-836-2477 or by email at finance@sicamous.ca.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter