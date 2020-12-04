Sicamous family seeks stolen snowman

A Sicamous family awoke on Dec. 3 to find the centrepiece of their outdoor Christmas decorations had been stolen.

The inflatable and illuminated frosty the snowman was taken from Justine Bodie-Greenlaw’s front lawn on the highway frontage road near the Chevron station. The strings tethering the inflatable decoration to the ground had been cut and the decoration was nowhere to be found.

Read More: Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Read More: Retail cannabis store proposed for Salmon Arm’s Mall at Piccadilly

She said she is not optimistic about the stolen snowman being returned but hopes the community will keep an eye out for it anyway.

“I just hope whoever took it needed a little more Christmas cheer then I did,” Bodie-Greenlaw said.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter