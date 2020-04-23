Sicamous Farmers Market opens online ordering service

In order to give its vendors a jump start on the season, the Sicamous Farmers Market is starting online ordering on May 1.

Darlene Green, one of the market managers, said the farmers market’s typical location at the Sicamous Legion will serve as a pickup point for online orders. Vendors are free to organize pickups elsewhere if it is more convenient for them and the buyer.

Green said the online store has brought some great new vendors, with some key vendors at the physical market helping her get the word out to farmers and other producers who might be able to sell their wares online. She said she thinks the online market will continue to grow, particularly due to the fact that some physical farmers markets in the region will be operating at a reduced size or not opening at all.

There are already vendors offering beef, pork, mushrooms and wine through the market’s online ordering site. Other products include baked goods and ghost pepper jelly. Green said she is in talks with a local brewery in order to add beer to the market’s offerings.

The farmers’ market’s online store is hosted through a website called local line. It is available at www.localline.ca/sicamous-farmers-market.

Green said the market is expected to open for in-person business on June 26. She said the location in the legion’s parking lot is well-suited for social distancing; if further regulations are brought in drive-through service could be set up.

According to Green, the effort to keep the market open is important to bring local food to the community and ensure farmers and other producers have revenue.



