Sicamous fire chief receives medal for 25 years of service

Brett Ogino was recognized for his dedication on Sept. 8, 2021

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino (left) accepts the B.C. Long Service Medal in recognition of his 25 years of fire service on Sept. 8, 2021. (District of Sicamous image)

For 25 years, keeping people safe has been a profession and a passion for Brett Ogino.

On Sept. 8, at the District of Sicamous council meeting, the community’s full-time fire chief was recognized for his efforts with the B.C. Long Service Medal.

Awarded to firefighters with 25 years of volunteer or paid fire service, the medal recognizes a firefighter’s dedication and commitment to fire safety.

Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz presented Ogino with the medal, as well as a plaque. He complimented Ogino on his handling of the Two Mile Road wildfire situation, noting his composure and ability to coordinate firefighters from multiple fire departments.

“You’re very deserving of this award. This is an amazing man that we’re very, very lucky to have,” said Rysz.

