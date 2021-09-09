Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino (left) accepts the B.C. Long Service Medal in recognition of his 25 years of fire service on Sept. 8, 2021. (District of Sicamous image)

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino (left) accepts the B.C. Long Service Medal in recognition of his 25 years of fire service on Sept. 8, 2021. (District of Sicamous image)

Sicamous fire chief receives medal for 25 years of service

Brett Ogino was recognized for his dedication on Sept. 8, 2021

For 25 years, keeping people safe has been a profession and a passion for Brett Ogino.

On Sept. 8, at the District of Sicamous council meeting, the community’s full-time fire chief was recognized for his efforts with the B.C. Long Service Medal.

Awarded to firefighters with 25 years of volunteer or paid fire service, the medal recognizes a firefighter’s dedication and commitment to fire safety.

Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz presented Ogino with the medal, as well as a plaque. He complimented Ogino on his handling of the Two Mile Road wildfire situation, noting his composure and ability to coordinate firefighters from multiple fire departments.

“You’re very deserving of this award. This is an amazing man that we’re very, very lucky to have,” said Rysz.

Read more: Two Mile wildfire near Sicamous held thanks to firefighting crews’ ‘great work’: Fire chief

Read more: Highway 1 near Malakwa all clear after semi-truck’s trailer catches fire

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

fireLocal NewsSicamous

Previous story
Golden’s Louisiana Pacific to allow only vaccinated employees on site
Next story
Dash-cam footage captures semi on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm running red light

Just Posted

School District 83 has shared its updated safety plan for the 2021-22 school year on its website at sd83.bc.ca. (File photo)
No daytime custodial shifts for North Okanagan-Shuswap elementary schools

Dash-cam footage taken Sept. 8 about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street SW and the Trans-Canada Highway, with the Shell gas station across the highway from the camera, shows a transport truck about to go through a red light. (Phaedra Idzan image)
Dash-cam footage captures semi on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm running red light

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino (left) accepts the B.C. Long Service Medal in recognition of his 25 years of fire service on Sept. 8, 2021. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous fire chief receives medal for 25 years of service

A Twitter user shared this photo of the trailer that caught fire on Highway 1 near Malakwa on Sept. 9, 2021. (Twitter/@Carryme2Kin)
Highway 1 near Malakwa all clear after semi-truck’s trailer catches fire