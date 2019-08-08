Just across the valley from an Oliver gas station, the Eagle Bluff fire burns along a ridge line Tuesday night. As of Thursday, the fire had grown to over 1,200 hectares. (Laryn Gilmour - Black Press Media)

Shuswap firefighters aid fight against Eagle Bluff blaze

Local support to focus on structure protection efforts near Oliver

A trio of firefighters from the Sicamous fire department and others from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District are lending their help to the BC Wildfire Service in battling the Eagle Bluff fire burning near Oliver.

Responding to a request from the Office of the Fire Commissioner, Fire Chief Brett Ogino and firefighters Shane McKellar and Peterson Bailey left Sicamous at 4 a.m. in one of the department’s off road-capable vehicles in order to help efforts to keep the fire away from populated areas.

The CSRD has also responded, with a crew of three North Shuswap firefighters, Fire Chief Mike Engholm, Scotch Creek/Lee Creek firefighter Colton Barker and Celista firefighter Adam Perry, now in Oliver awaiting deployment, along with a mini-pumper truck from the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek Fire Department.

Read More: A hundred more fire officials called to fight Eagle Bluff wildfire

Read More: Similkameen firefighting crew backing up BC Wildfire Service at Eagle Bluff wildfire

Ogino said the fire is still burning up on the mountain, but the additional help from the Sicamous Fire Department and others will be necessary if the blaze becomes more aggressive.

“It’s still up on the mountainside but they’re expecting some wind and some craziness – we’re here in case it goes sideways,” said Ogino.

Personnel from other fire departments and structural protection teams have converged on the area, said Ogino, and will be working to protect developed areas just outside of Oliver which the fire is threatening.

“There’s some large RV parks and modular home places and lots of houses,” said Ogino. “We’re focusing on the area that it will come to if it does start coming into town.”

The Eagle Bluff fire is estimated at over 1,500 hectares in size and growing. According to the BC Wildfire Service, a controlled burn was planned for Thursday morning, Aug. 8, to reduce available fuel for the fire if conditions were suitable.

Read More: Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

Read More: UPDATE: Eagle Bluff wildfire smokes up the surrounding communities

Along with the municipal fire department and structural protection teams, 100 wildfire service personnel are being added to the contingent fighting the blaze.

-With Files from Black Press.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report
Next story
Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at B.C. skatepark

Just Posted

Sicamous firefighters aiding fight against Eagle Bluff blaze

Local support to focus on structure protection efforts near Oliver

Salmon Arm named best community in B.C.

Maclean’s magazine ranks city as sixth best place to live in Canada

Woman fighting breast cancer finds welcoming dragon boat crew in Sicamous

Arriving at a trying time in her life, Dot Kohler grateful for local paddlers’ generosity

Update: Bill’s Bottle Depot reopens after recycling bag shortage forces closure

Increased summer population leads to summer rush at the depot.

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

100 more fire officials called to fight Eagle Bluff wildfire

If conditions are favourable, firefighters are planning more small-scale hand ignitions

Retired senior Mountie says answers could still come in B.C. homicides

Mounties have said it could be difficult to determine a motive if the suspects can’t be interviewed

Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at B.C. skatepark

Police are confirming a teen died of an overdose in Walnut Grove Wednesday

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

Silverbacks trade team captain for considerations

Defenceman seeks to further career with Prince George Spruce Kings

Half a dozen persons sought in North Okanagan

RCMP seek six individuals in the Vernon area

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

Most Read