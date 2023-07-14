Sicamous FireSmart crew ready to help people reduce wildfire risks

Ambassadors available for property walk-throughs and to remove yard waste

The District of Sicamous’ new crew of FireSmart Ambassadors include Aija Davis, Kaily Jeffery, FireSmart co-ordinator Travis Lansing, Landen Janz, Kiana Resalat and Fire Chief Brett Ogino. (District of Sicamous photo)

Sicamous’ new FireSmart ambassadors are available to help people mitigate wildfire risks on their properties.

The District of Sicamous Fire Department recently received a FireSmart Community Funding and Supports Program grant of $178,000, to hire a full-time FireSmart coordinator and four FireSmart ambassadors.

“The Sicamous FireSmart Crew is offering free walkthroughs to help you figure out what steps you can take to make your property FireSmart,” reads a district media release. “If you sign up for a walkthrough, the FireSmart Crew will offer to pick up yard waste after you’ve completed your yard work!”

The FireSmart Crew is as follows:

• Travis Lansing, FireSmart coordinator:

“I love being apart of something so important,” said Lansing. “The ability to continue building the FireSmart program within our community is such an awesome opportunity.”

• Landen Janz, FireSmart ambassador:

“I find it really cool how the FireSmart Crew can offer such a great service for free, especially for folks who aren’t able to remove yard waste from their properties,” said Janz.

• Aija Davis, FireSmart ambassador:

“I really like the education that we’re providing on such important topics,” said Davis.

• Kiana Resalat, FireSmart ambassador:

“I like being apart of such a welcoming team of people that share a similar passion,” said Resalat.

• Kaily Jeffery, FireSmart ambassador.

“Watch out for the FireSmart crew set up at local events around the community,” reads the district release. “You may even have a chance to enter a draw to win a plush Ember, the FireSmart mascot!”

Anyone residing in the Sicamous Fire Protection Boundary that is interested in either a FireSmart property walk-through and/or yard waste removal can email firesmart@sicamous.ca, or call the district at 250-836-2477 to have reception forward their contact info to the FireSmart crew.

For more information about B.C.’s FireSmart program, visit firesmartbc.ca.

firefightersSicamous