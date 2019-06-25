Sicamous’ first cannabis store to open June 27

High Mountain Cannabis, located on Finlayson Street, recently received their provincial licence

After receiving their provincial licensing, High Mountain Cannabis, Sicamous’ first retail cannabis store will be cutting a grand-opening ribbon on Thursday, June 27.

Loran Radchenko, the owner of the store, said he is excited to get up and running with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday. He is pleased he was granted the provincial licence which was approved this week, almost two months after the store was approved by the District of Sicamous. The store is located at #12-433 Finlayson Street.

Radchenko said he is looking forward to making his business a part of the community and providing jobs for people in Sicamous. As of late May he told the Eagle Valley News he had hired six local residents to staff the store.

Before stocking shelves and opening for business, High Mountain Cannabis held an open house, which Radchenko described as a part of their commitment to social responsibility. The 19+ event on May 30 allowed the community a chance to learn about the store before it opened.

During the same meeting they approved High Mountain Cannabis, district council approved a second store called Sicamous Trading Co. which is to be located on Main Street. Sicamous Trading Co.’s provincial licence has not yet been approved.

High Mountain Cannabis joins two stores which have been approved in Salmon Arm and a total of 34 licensed private cannabis retailers provincewide.

