A map of the proposed park expansion at Flocky’s Beach along Sicamous Creek Frontage Road. A walkway will extend from a cul de sac built off a proposed subdivision, with ten parking stalls. (District of Sicamous image)

A map of the proposed park expansion at Flocky’s Beach along Sicamous Creek Frontage Road. A walkway will extend from a cul de sac built off a proposed subdivision, with ten parking stalls. (District of Sicamous image)

Sicamous’ Flocky’s Beach will see changes and expansion with new park agreement

Ten parking spaces, gravel walkway to right of way road crossing to be built

Property along Sicamous Creek Frontage Road was a topic of discussion at the district’s last council meeting for two reasons.

Firstly, a park agreement for Flocky’s Beach along Sicamous Creek Frontage Road and Tecumseh Road is going to see changes.

The existing park at the beach on Mara Lake will be expanded with more park land than originally agreed upon. There will be a cul de sac built at the end of the property along Highway 97A, and from there a gravel walkway will be extended to connect to a statutory right of way area and on to the proposed expanded park.

It’s a new parkland dedication and staff is looking to council for support to renegotiate the parks agreement involved.

No access will be taken away from the existing beach or park, and the new agreement capitalizes on available space and limits people parking along the highway, Gentech Engineering staff in charge of the project explained at the March 22 council meeting.

Homeowners along the beach will have clear indication of where their property ends and public beach space starts, said staff, as a physical barrier along the environmental protection area is required as part of the project’s riparian area report. A split rail fence or equivalent barrier will be put in place.

Ten parking stalls will also be installed along the new cul de sac to provide safer parking in the area.

A development permit for 1 Sicamous Creek Frontage Road was also brought up, proposing to put in a walkway between the existing property and a future subdivision lot on the north side of Wiseman Creek, upgrade an intersection and road crossings on the property and make changes to a road on the north side.

The property owners now want to wait to do the intersection work, said district staff, as it requires permission from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI), so the first variance to the permit is to defer those upgrades to the next phase of development.

The second variance proposes to decrease the width of the road on the north side of the property from 18 to 16 metres and include a 2-metre active transportation corridor along the property. Despite council’s concerns about snow removal on a narrower road, and a request to divide variances in future presentations so councillors can vote on separate issues more easily, the motion was carried.

District staff confirmed that MOTI is happy with the plans for development so far and councillors that were present for the March 15 planning and development meeting voiced excitement for future plans for the property.

READ MORE: Highway 1 bridge replacement project at Sicamous moves closer to construction

READ MORE: Sicamous Community Health Centre continues to put patients first

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

beachesCity CouncilSicamous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘I got sucked into a vortex’: B.C. woman reveals brush with crypto scammer
Next story
Movie-goers at B.C. theatre pepper-sprayed on Saturday afternoon, with kids in crowd

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Justin Brien is one of the keynote speakers for the WorkBC Shuswap Inclusive Seminar & Job Fair taking place Tuesday, April 18, at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort. (Photo contributed)
Inclusivity, mental health focuses of upcoming Salmon Arm job fair

A map of the proposed park expansion at Flocky’s Beach along Sicamous Creek Frontage Road. A walkway will extend from a cul de sac built off a proposed subdivision, with ten parking stalls. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous’ Flocky’s Beach will see changes and expansion with new park agreement

A map depicting the locations BWP Consulting will focus on for mosquito control in Sicamous. Red shows the areas to be treated. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous negotiates new contract with mosquito control provider

(StockSnap/Pixabay photo)
Love for cats and dogs inspires upcoming Salmon Arm art exhibition

Pop-up banner image