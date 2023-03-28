Sicamous’ Flocky’s Beach will see changes and expansion with new park agreement

Ten parking spaces, gravel walkway to right of way road crossing to be built

A map of the proposed park expansion at Flocky’s Beach along Sicamous Creek Frontage Road. A walkway will extend from a cul de sac built off a proposed subdivision, with ten parking stalls. (District of Sicamous image)

Property along Sicamous Creek Frontage Road was a topic of discussion at the district’s last council meeting for two reasons.

Firstly, a park agreement for Flocky’s Beach along Sicamous Creek Frontage Road and Tecumseh Road is going to see changes.

The existing park at the beach on Mara Lake will be expanded with more park land than originally agreed upon. There will be a cul de sac built at the end of the property along Highway 97A, and from there a gravel walkway will be extended to connect to a statutory right of way area and on to the proposed expanded park.

It’s a new parkland dedication and staff is looking to council for support to renegotiate the parks agreement involved.

No access will be taken away from the existing beach or park, and the new agreement capitalizes on available space and limits people parking along the highway, Gentech Engineering staff in charge of the project explained at the March 22 council meeting.

Homeowners along the beach will have clear indication of where their property ends and public beach space starts, said staff, as a physical barrier along the environmental protection area is required as part of the project’s riparian area report. A split rail fence or equivalent barrier will be put in place.

Ten parking stalls will also be installed along the new cul de sac to provide safer parking in the area.

A development permit for 1 Sicamous Creek Frontage Road was also brought up, proposing to put in a walkway between the existing property and a future subdivision lot on the north side of Wiseman Creek, upgrade an intersection and road crossings on the property and make changes to a road on the north side.

The property owners now want to wait to do the intersection work, said district staff, as it requires permission from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI), so the first variance to the permit is to defer those upgrades to the next phase of development.

The second variance proposes to decrease the width of the road on the north side of the property from 18 to 16 metres and include a 2-metre active transportation corridor along the property. Despite council’s concerns about snow removal on a narrower road, and a request to divide variances in future presentations so councillors can vote on separate issues more easily, the motion was carried.

District staff confirmed that MOTI is happy with the plans for development so far and councillors that were present for the March 15 planning and development meeting voiced excitement for future plans for the property.

