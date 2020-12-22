The ATM in the Shell station on Sicamous’ Eagle Pass Way was the target of a break-in during the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 20. (Google Street View Image)

Sicamous gas station ATM targeted in overnight break in

Truck stolen from Kelowna used in the crime

The Sicamous RCMP are seeking tips from the public following an overnight break in targeting an ATM in a gas station.

On Sunday, Dec. 20, the RCMP were notified of a break and enter and theft from the Shell station located on Eagle Pass Way.

An unknown man smashed a glass door to get into the station shortly after 2 a.m. while the store was closed. The suspect then used power tools to force his way into the ATM machine before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A stolen white Ford F350 which had been used by the suspects in the theft was found abandoned nearby. The truck had been reported stolen from Kelowna earlier this month.

Police continue to investigate the theft. Anyone with information regarding this crime may contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Crime

