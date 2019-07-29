A Photo from the Sicamous Museum’s archives shows the future Queen Elizabeth II visiting with a local girl guide troop during a stop on her rail journey across Canada in 1951. (Sicamous and District Museum Photo)

Sicamous has a history of royal visits

Members of the U.K. Royal Family stopped on cross-country train journeys in 1939, 1951 and 1959.

Sicamous’ status as a transportation nexus has afforded it many unique opportunities; perhaps none are more prestigious than as a stop on tours of Canada by the British Royals.

Local Historian Gordon Mackie told the Eagle Valley News that the Sicamous Museum’s archive contains an extensive collection of photos from the brief visits from the royals.

Read More: RCMP seek help finding missing Chase man

Read More: In photos and video: Sicamous Strength Festival well attended

According to Mackie, King George VI and his wife stopped in front of the old CP Hotel and Station in 1939 and shook hands with many people from the back platform of the train; they never got off the train.

In 1951, shortly before her coronation, Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, made a longer stop in Sicamous. According to Mackie, the royal train stopped on the main line just east of the CP bridge crossing the Sicamous Channel. The Princess and her husband Prince Phillip got off the train and greeted the throng of dignitaries from the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Read More: Salmon Arm voice actor’s love for animation over 9,000

Read More: Young Salmon Arm entrepreneur concocts slimy stress salve

Mackie said there were many people present for the future queen’s visit including lots of children, a photo from museum’s archives shows the Princess greeting local Girl Guides, Brownies and their troop leaders. The Princess’ visit lasted about half an hour before the proceeded on their tour of Western Canada.

The 1951 visit was not the last time the Queen and Prince Phillip set foot on Shuswap soil; Mackie said the royal couple stopped again in 1959, choosing the same location by the east bank of the Sicamous channel to mingle with locals.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Just Posted

Sicamous has a history of royal visits

Members of the U.K. Royal Family stopped on cross-country train journeys in 1939, 1951 and 1959.

RCMP seek help finding missing Chase man

Travis Allen Sauls was last seen on July 14.

In photos and video: Sicamous Strength Festival well attended

The Sicamous Strength Festival was well attended by athletes and onlookers. Competitors… Continue reading

Update: Power restored to 3,300 Salmon Arm residents

BC Hydro crews responded at 11:14 a.m.

Young Salmon Arm entrepreneur concocts slimy stress salve

Unique aromatherapy product comes in variety of scents and essential oils

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

Kelowna couple win spot performing at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Folk duo Josh + Bex to share passion for music with festival audience

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

Summerland once had multiple post offices

Balcomo Post Office operated from 1907 to 1913

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

UPDATE: Less aggressive behavior from blaze in Similkameen Sunday but afternoon winds could change that

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

COLUMN: Gender (in)equality in the modern world

After more than 50 years of feminism there are still places that deny education based on gender

Most Read