Sicamous health centre temporarily closed after fire

Clinic will be out of commission for several days, phones redirected

A fire that damaged the Sicamous Community Health Centre is under investigation.

Around midnight on Saturday, Nov. 12, Sicamous fire crews put out flames near the front entrance and west side of the District of Sicamous-owned building on Finlayson Street.

Building tenants have not been able to access the building as it will remain temporarily closed, and health clinic patients have been notified by their providers that appointments will be rescheduled or conducted over the phone.

An insurance claim has been processed and is being investigated, and more details will be available shortly.

The Sicamous Fire Department responded to a blaze at the community health centre on Finlayson on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (File photo)
