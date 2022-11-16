Sicamous Community Health Centre building. (Sicamous Community Health Centre/ Facebook)

Sicamous health clinic reopening after suspicious fire

The clinic was closed for five days with only phone appointments available

The Sicamous Community Health Centre will reopen after a suspicious fire closed the facility for five days.

The clinic has been closed since Saturday, Nov. 12 when a fire broke out around midnight.

Sicamous fire crews doused the blaze burning near the front entrance and west side of the District of Sicamous-owned building at 217 Finlayson St.

Building tenants have not been able to access the building since the incident, and clinic patients have had to use a redirected phone line and reschedule or conduct appointments over the phone.

The investigation was deemed suspicious by Sicamous RCMP on Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 4:15 p.m. and is still ongoing. The fire did not damage the clinic or affect the side of the building where the health centre is located.

The clinic will reopen Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8:30 a.m.

