Sicamous’ landfill will be closed until further notice due to the Two Mile Road wildfire. (File photo)

Sicamous’ landfill will be closed until further notice due to the Two Mile Road wildfire. (File photo)

Sicamous landfill to remain closed until further notice

Temporary waste transfer station by the Sicamous Curling Rink will remain in place

The Sicamous Landfill is closed until further notice as the Two Mile Road wildfire continues to burn.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional district announced the closure on July 29, stating it’s looking to keep traffic off of Highway 97A.

Highway 97A has been closed for safety concerns.

The landfill was first closed on July 20, when initial evacuations due to the wildfire took place. It was then opened for a day on Tuesday, July 27, after some evacuation orders were changed to alerts the day prior.

The landfill, which is normally closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays, will remain closed from Friday (July 30) onward.

The District of Sicamous’ temporary garbage disposal option at 1121 Eagle Pass Way remains open for household garbage only.

Read more: Extreme smoke hampers aerial firefighting efforts at Two Mile wildfire near Sicamous

Read more: Music, movies at Sicamous Beach Park postponed due to poor air quality

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous

Previous story
‘Conserve now’: West Kelowna urges residents to reduce water use
Next story
RCMP recover body of man who went missing while swimming at White Lake

Just Posted

The body of a 27-year-old man was recovered from White Lake on July 29, after he went missing while swimming the day prior. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
RCMP recover body of man who went missing while swimming at White Lake

More property owners in Salmon Arm did not claim their homeowner grants this year, but it’s not too late, say city staff. (Black Press Media file)
More than 400 homeowner grants in Salmon Arm go unclaimed

Sicamous’ landfill will be closed until further notice due to the Two Mile Road wildfire. (File photo)
Sicamous landfill to remain closed until further notice

A statue pictured as smoke blocks the sun in downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Heat warning issued for Okanagan-Shuswap