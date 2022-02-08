The District of Sicamous is surveying residents about its new animal control bylaw. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Sicamous launches survey about new animal control bylaw

District encourages residents to respond online or in-person

What would you consider a nuisance as it relates to animals?

The District of Sicamous is asking residents that and other questions as it continues the process of updating its animal control bylaw. A survey launched on Feb. 4 which can be completed on the district’s website or in-person at the district offices (446 Main St.) between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Sicamous council gave first reading to a new animal control bylaw at its Oct. 13, 2021 meeting.

Jennifer Bruns, corporate officer for the district, said the bylaw’s purpose is to promote responsible animal ownership, dissuade nuisance animal activities and give bylaw enforcement better tools to protect community safety.

At council’s Nov. 24, 2021 meeting, it made the district’s bylaw officer its animal control officer. The bylaw officer already dealt with animal control issues; the new designation was added to give the officer authority from B.C.’s Community Charter.

