Sicamous looks to break ground on Shuswap Healing Centre this fall

The Shuswap Healing Centre has a revised budget and slightly redesigned plans and the district plans to break ground on the project this fall. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous council is looking forward to the fall when the district hopes to break ground on the Shuswap Healing Centre.

At the April 11 Select Finance Committee Meeting, council members and district staff, including chief financial officer Bianca Colonna, discussed the district’s preliminary budget and focused a lot of attention on continuing plans for the healing centre.

In an update, staff mentioned the building’s exact location on the site at 200 Main Street has been shifted to protect sensitive areas on the lot. The project has added more site monitoring costs to its budget because of this.

Last year’s budget for the centre was at $7,956,421 and for 2023 the price has gone up to $8,064,821.

Following a slight redesign, the cost of the building has decreased by around $150,000, confirmed staff, but building materials have increased in cost and offset those savings. The building’s construction contingency also increased from five to eight per cent, around $291,000 to nearly $476,000. Staff said the budget was conservative, and after having conversations with the builder and project manager, said both are confident they can reduce cost per square foot as they build. The current estimate is around $450 per square foot and the goal is to get the cost down to under $400 per square foot, which both the builder and manager said was attainable.

READ MORE: Sicamous residents riled by proposed healing centre location, loss of green space

READ MORE: Sicamous dedicated to creating community space at future Shuswap Healing Centre

READ MORE: Shuswap Healing Centre: Conceptual design revealed for planned Sicamous building

READ MORE: Construction of Shuswap Healing Centre delayed after artifacts found on Sicamous site

Designs for the interior and final footprint of the building are still in the works.

So far, the district has spent $420,049 of its budget, so $7,644,772 remains. Staff said 25 per cent of that will be spent this year and 75 per cent in 2024.

Funding has come from a Rural and Northern Communities grant for $5,923,931 and a newly confirmed Ministry of Municipal Affairs grant netted the project $300,000. The district is using $1,289,282 from its reserves and transferring $551,608 in capital from operating funds, according to budget documents.

The plan is to have shovels in the ground by fall, said district staff.

Money will be spent on pre-construction this year and it is anticipated the foundation will go in sometime in September or October. Environmental work is still being finished. The size of the lot remains the same and greenspace will be prioritized and undisturbed as it was in original plans, said staff. There will be 29 parking stalls alongside the building, 19 other parking spaces in a back lot off of Riverside Avenue, and angled parking will be available along Main Street.

The district is looking to get the new plans and revised building blueprints blessed by Indigenous architect Douglas Cardinal. The new design will then go back to council for a revised development permit.

Chief administrative officer Kelly Bennett said the district is still waiting for Interior Health’s go-ahead to officially design the interior of the healing centre. There is a working group put together to help with design and Bennett said Coun. Pam Beech is especially knowledgeable about what the community needs in terms of healthcare, so the district is navigating what Interior Health wants inside and how they will cover their own lease for their services.

When asked how Splatsin will be involved in design, Mayor Colleen Anderson mentioned the upcoming potential changes in government within the band as a reason why she’s held off contacting them recently.

READ MORE:Splatsin members blockade band buildings, demand new election

However, Anderson assured Splatsin will have access to the entire building and a healing space dedicated to use as they see fit as a sacred space. There will be a connected outdoor space with doors from the space to a detached plot.

Beech noted the importance of building the healing centre proactively, thinking about a sturdy foundation for future expansion and development on the structure. While staff cautioned about watching the budget while doing any second-floor planning, Bennett said hard numbers from geotechnical work that is scheduled can be looked at and then the district can make an informed decision.

“We’re building something beautiful and unique and we need to keep building it beautiful and unique,” said Beech. “I see this as an investment to get ready for the growth that we’re going to see in ten years.”

READ MORE: Secondary dwelling units up to 140 square metres proposed for Columbia-Shuswap electoral areas

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ConstructionHealthcareIndigenousSicamous