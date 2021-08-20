Sicamous man charged with probation breach following child pornography sentence

Sicamous man alleged to have a breached probation order in May-June 2021 in connection with a 2020 sentence on a charge of possession of child pornography. (File photo)

A Sicamous man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography is facing charges of breaching his probation order.

Duane Denis Redekopp, 47, was sentenced on Jan. 27, 2020 in Salmon Arm Provincial Court to six months in jail, along with 24 months’ probation.

The child pornography charge stemmed from Jan. 29, 2018, when he was found to be in possession of hundreds of images of prepubescent males. He pleaded guilty to the charge in 2019.

At sentencing, his defence lawyer told the court that his client collected the images as part of a plan to frame a man who had abused him. He said Redekopp stated he had never been involved in sexual offences with anyone, other than being the victim as a child.

Redekopp was charged in July 2021 with two counts of breach of probation. The first count alleged that from May 19 to June 30, 2021, he failed to report in as ordered. The second count alleged that, during the same time frame, he did not attend, participate in or complete any intake, assessment, counselling or program as directed.

He is scheduled to appear in Salmon Arm court on Aug. 31, 2021.

Read more: Shuswap man says child pornography collection intended to frame abuser

Read more: Sicamous man given six months jail time for possession of child pornography

Other conditions of his sentencing in 2020 included: not going to any public park, public swimming area or community centre where people under 16 years could be expected to be present, or a daycare centre, school ground or playground, unless with written permission of his probation officer. He was also restricted from using the internet except with permission, and if he did, he was not permitted to delete his browsing history. He was not permitted to access any social media sites, networks or chat rooms, nor to maintain a personal profile or communicate with anyone under 18 online.

Redekopp also had to submit to a DNA order and will be on the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years from the time of sentence. He was also prohibited for five years from working or volunteering in a position of trust or authority towards anyone under 16.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

child pornCourtSicamous