Sicamous man wins $50K on scratch and win ticket

Harold Fitzpatrick bought his ticket at Eagle Valley Pharmacy

A Sicamous man is $50,000 richer.

Harold Fitzpatrick won the cash from a scratch and win ticket he bought from Eagle Valley Pharmacy.

According to a British Columbia Lottery Corporation press release, Fitzpatrick said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw he’d won.

“It feels really good. It makes me feel special and blessed,” said Fitzpatrick, who hasn’t decided what he’s going to do with the money.

