Sicamous mayor wants Kamloops to join bid for half of marijuana tax revenue

  • Mar. 5, 2018 8:30 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week staff

The mayor of Sicamous wants support from Kamloops city council in asking the province to give half of its share of the cannabis tax formula to municipalities when the drug is legalized by the federal government this summer.

“This is an adequate and equitable share to help support costs and services incurred by local governments,” said Sicamous mayor Terry Rysz in a letter, noting discussions have involved federal and provincial governments, with no inclusion of municipalities.

The letter, which is addressed to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in Victoria, states legalization will add social and policing costs for local governments.

“The District of Sicamous is requesting your support, by agreeing to 50 per cent of the provincial share of the cannabis tax sharing formula be provided to local governments,” the letter states.

Kamloops council will consider the request on Tuesday.

