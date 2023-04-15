Sicamous microsuites go up for sale at $300k for 315 square feet

Buyers can register to have first chance at purchasing this summer

A Sicamous development of waterfront microsuites are up for sale, inviting buyers to register to purchase their own “recreational paradise nestled between two lakes.”

In September 2022, K West Homes and Vita Resort Residences presented a proposal to the Sicamous Planning and Development Committee to bring its microsuite developments to the district.

Vita Resort’s projects include a 103-unit building in Vernon, and a 172-unit build underway at Big White.

The Sicamous plans are for multi-unit, ground-level structures, one at 113 Weddup St. and one on Riverside Avenue. The 1005 Riverside Ave. suites are now open for registration so buyers can be the first to purchase a property as they become available this summer.

The suites are priced at $300,000-499,999 , each listed at 315 square feet.

Sicamous council then heard a proposal to rezone the proposed sites for the suites at its March 22 meeting, from MUR-2 seasonal accommodation to C-3 waterfront commercial zoning. This allowed for dwelling units to be built for full-time living.

Development Services manager Scott Beeching confirmed that the rezoning application has received second reading so far and the developer and the district are continuing with the consultation process.

“The likely next step is a public hearing, which would be held at a council meeting,” said Beeching.

Aquavita Residences advertises the townhomes have ‘smart’ design compatible with smartphones and efficient floor plans. Each suite is bachelor style with no separate bedroom and one bathroom. The ad states each can accommodate up to four adults.

Registration is available at aquavitalifestyle.ca.

