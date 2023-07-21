Sicamous moves to Stage 2 water restrictions

Automatic watering can be done two days a week, depending on address

Sicamous is restricting water usage to tackle the heat and dry weather.

The district announced it has moved into Stage 2 of its water restriction limitations, effective Friday, July 21, 2023.

Stage 2 affects both residential and non-residential properties. When in effect, automatic watering, including sprinklers and irrigation, can be done on Mondays and Thursdays at even-numbered civic addresses and on Tuesdays and Fridays for odd-numbered civic addresses.

Manual watering with a handheld hose can still be done on any day at any time.

The district recommends residents to avoid non-essential water use.

“Periods of prolonged high water usage can strain treatment and distribution infrastructure, and the District of Sicamous wants to ensure the system maintains sufficient reserves for fire services if required,” reads a district Facebook post.

More information on the district’s water restrictions can be found at sicamous.ca.

