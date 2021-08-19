The District of Sicamous has extended the deadline for community service grant applications to Sept. 30, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous non-profits can apply for community service grants until Sept. 30

The due date for grant applications was originally Aug. 31

Non-profit organizations from Sicamous now have more time to submit applications for a community service grant.

The due date for grant applications was originally Aug. 31.

However, the District of Sicamous (DOS) announced on Aug. 17 that the new deadline for grant applications would be Sept. 30.

Grants are administered by the Shuswap Community Foundation through the Sicamous Grants Committee.

The district said non-profits with goals in common with DOS council’s goals can qualify for funding. A list of council’s current strategic priorities can be found on its website.

All requests for grant funding must be submitted to info@shuswapfoundation.ca. The required application forms, as well as more information on the grants, can be found on the Shuswap Community Foundation’s website.

