Sicamous offers curbside pickups to help spring cleaning

Yard waste and scrap metal are being collected on May 3 and 4

The District of Sicamous is helping spring cleaning by collecting yard waste and scrap metal in early May. (Pixabay Image)

The District of Sicamous is helping residents with their spring cleaning by offering two days of free waste pickup at the start of May.

Disused metal household appliances such as hot water tanks, stoves, washers, dryers, fridges and freezers are being picked up on Monday, May 3, from 7 a.m. until noon.

On the following day, Tuesday, May 4, the district will be collecting organic yard waste. This includes grass clippings, leaves, prunings and weeds which should be placed in clear garbage bags before they are placed at the curb. Tree limbs up to eight inches in diameter, wrapped in bundles, are also being accepted.

Residents are asked to place their items for pickup at the curbside at the end of their driveways and not include any household garbage.

Prohibited items include car bodies or parts, toxic waste like paint cans or solvents, batteries and commercial or household waste.



